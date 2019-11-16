  • Kaepernick workout moved to high school 'to ensure transparency,' agents say

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned the anticipated workout for Colin Kaepernick is being moved after his agents said the NFL denied a request to let cameras film the event. 

    In a statement sent to ESPN senior NFL reporter Adam Schefer, Kaepernick's agents said the workout was being moved to a high school in metro Atlanta "to ensure transparency."

    The original location for the workout was going to be at the Atlanta Falcons practice facility in Flowery Branch.

    The workout is expected to start around 4 p.m. at Charles Drew High School in Riverdale. 

    The Falcons plan to have scouts attend the workout, Falcons coach Dan Quinn confirmed earlier this week. 

    A memo about the workout went out to all 32 NFL teams Tuesday.

    Kaepernick hasn't played since 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers. He helped start a wave of protests about social and racial injustice that season by kneeling during the national anthem at games.

    The NFL in February settled a collusion grievance Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid filed against the league. Reid now plays for the Carolina Panthers.

