Kaepernick workout moved to high school 'to ensure transparency,' agents say

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned the anticipated workout for Colin Kaepernick is being moved after his agents said the NFL denied a request to let cameras film the event.
In a statement sent to ESPN senior NFL reporter Adam Schefer, Kaepernick's agents said the workout was being moved to a high school in metro Atlanta "to ensure transparency."
Colin Kaepernick's workout at the Falcons' training facility at 3 pm is off; his workout now will be at another Atlanta location at 4 pm today.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2019
Here is the official announcement: pic.twitter.com/d9dIfJSbY3
The original location for the workout was going to be at the Atlanta Falcons practice facility in Flowery Branch.
The workout is expected to start around 4 p.m. at Charles Drew High School in Riverdale.
Here's the field where Kaepernick will be doing his workouts when he arrives. pic.twitter.com/BOi4xQoOU6— Lauren Davis (@LaurenDavisWSB) November 16, 2019
The Falcons plan to have scouts attend the workout, Falcons coach Dan Quinn confirmed earlier this week.
A memo about the workout went out to all 32 NFL teams Tuesday.
Kaepernick hasn't played since 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers. He helped start a wave of protests about social and racial injustice that season by kneeling during the national anthem at games.
The NFL in February settled a collusion grievance Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid filed against the league. Reid now plays for the Carolina Panthers.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
