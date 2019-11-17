Local teen who took date to prom after cancer diagnosis passes away

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A high school football player who went to prom the night he found out about his cancer diagnosis has passed away.
Channel 2 Action News first told you about 17-year-old Chase McDaniel last spring, shortly after he was diagnosed with lymphoma.
The day the high school senior learned the news was the day of the prom. He still took his date to the dance.
[READ MORE: HS football star doesn't let sudden cancer diagnosis ruin prom]
McDaniels' family confirmed the news of his passing to Channel 2 Sunday afternoon.
Carrollton City Schools Trojans Athletics also posted the sad update on its Facebook page:
"We are heartbroken to have learned that Chase McDaniel passed away last night. Chase touched so many people in our community with his spirit and strength. Our hearts are with the McDaniel family today and in the days ahead. The Trojan Nation is here for all of you."
After a number of rounds of chemotherapy, his mom said he was doing much better. But Sept. 17, during a special dinner where he met Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, he was feeling ill.
He had been in the intensive care unit ever since.
[READ MORE: Football team of teen battling cancer says they're in the fight with him]
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}