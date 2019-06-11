Dwyane Wade sends care package to Ga. high school football player battling cancer

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia high school football star who was recently diagnosed with cancer received a surprise from one of his favorite athletes.
Chase McDaniel found out he has stage 3 lymphoma on the morning of his prom. Channel 2 Action News shared the Carrollton linebacker's story last month.
This week, NBA legend Dwyane Wade decided to show his support for the teen. His reaction did not disappoint.
"I'm speechless. I don't know what to say. You're the GOAT," McDaniel said.
The three-time NBA champion sent McDaniel gear from his clothing line and to top it off -- he included a pair of autographed shoes.
The message Wade left for McDaniel? "My belief is stronger than your doubt."
Like the fighter he is, McDaniel still went to the dance with his date, Jaida.
"I try not to think into the future. I'm trying to think right now," he told Channel 2's Berndt Petersen. "I don't feel like it's going to slow me down. In the fall, I'll be back to myself."
