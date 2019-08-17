WATCH: Georgia high school football player battling cancer welcomed back to field

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - When the Carrollton Trojans open the season next week, Chase McDaniel won't be suited up in his football equipment.
The linebacker has been battling lymphoma since he was suddenly diagnosed at stage 3 in April. His cancer was updated to stage 4 in May.
But the cancer didn't keep Chase from attending his prom and his teammates aren't letting him miss out on the season, either.
Chase was voted as a team captain for the year and honored during a team scrimmage Friday night.
"During every game until Chase is finished with chemo and able to play, there will be one of his teammates wearing his No. 42 jersey and playing that game in his honor," his mother Kiki McDaniel told Channel 2 Action News.
As a team captain, Chase will be allowed to carry out his responsibilities at games as long as he is out of the hospital.
"He still has some chemo treatments to go and his next scan will be at the end of September. We are praying that he gets a clear scan at that time," Kiki McDaniel said.
Chase was also able to return to school Wednesday after he got out of the hospital Tuesday. His mother said he will go back for chemotherapy Aug. 26.
