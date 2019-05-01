CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A local community is rallying behind a high school football star who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
To make things worse, Chase McDaniel found out he had cancer the morning of prom. Like the fighter he is, Chase still went to prom with his date, Jaida.
Chase is currently at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta battling stage 3 lymphoma cancer.
Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen is talking with Chase and his family today. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for his full report.
