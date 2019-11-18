17-year-old north Georgia student fights for his life after car accident

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - A community is coming together to support a teenager who remains in critical condition after an accident in Gilmer County.
Luke Crump is a student at Gilmer High School and played on the football team.
Crump was driving home Tuesday night when his truck flipped on Hwy. 52. The 17-year-old was taken by life flight Kennestone Hospital and almost didn't make it.
"They took him into surgery Thursday morning and told the family they weren't sure he would come out of it," said his aunt Gina Pendley.
Channel 2's Lauren Davis attended a vigil held Sunday night for Crump. Nearly 300 people showed up to pray for Crump and his family.
Gilmer County is praying for one of their own 17 year old Luke Crump. He's fighting for his life after a car accident Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/RjkJJMPIm6— Lauren Davis (@LaurenDavisWSB) November 17, 2019
