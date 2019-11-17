  • UGA photography intern taken off field on stretcher after sideline collision

    AUBURN, Ala. - There were scary moments for a photography intern after she was injured by a University of Georgia football player along the sidelines of Saturday’s game against Auburn. 

    Channel 2 sports reporter Alison Mastrangelo learned that the student injured Saturday afternoon was Chamberlain Smith, a photography intern for the University of Georgia Athletic Association. 

    Smith was injured in a sideline collision with UGA running back Brian Herrien during the second quarter of the game. Herrien ran out of bounds and couldn't stop before hitting Smith.

    Smith was kneeling down to take a picture and appeared to get hit in the head by Herrien's knee.

    Smith drew immediate medical attention and was down on the ground for several minutes. She had her eyes open, along with a bruise above her eye, when she was taken off on a stretcher.

    She was taken to East Alabama Medical Center to checked out.

    There is no word on Smith’s condition.

    The Bulldogs are currently beating Auburn 21-14 in the fourth quarter of the game.

    The Associated Press contributed to this article.

