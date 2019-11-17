UGA photography intern taken off field on stretcher after sideline collision

AUBURN, Ala. - There were scary moments for a photography intern after she was injured by a University of Georgia football player along the sidelines of Saturday’s game against Auburn.
Channel 2 sports reporter Alison Mastrangelo learned that the student injured Saturday afternoon was Chamberlain Smith, a photography intern for the University of Georgia Athletic Association.
Scary moment in the Bulldogs game . A sideline collision with a Georgia student photographer and Brian Herrien . It was a total accident. Prayers up to the young lady. She was carted off the field . 🙏🏼 #UGAvsAUB pic.twitter.com/rhUqJywJUR— Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) November 16, 2019
Smith was injured in a sideline collision with UGA running back Brian Herrien during the second quarter of the game. Herrien ran out of bounds and couldn't stop before hitting Smith.
Smith was kneeling down to take a picture and appeared to get hit in the head by Herrien's knee.
UPDATE: Chamberlain Smith, a photography intern for the University of Georgia Athletic Association, was injured on an out-of-bounds play during the second quarter of the Georgia-Auburn football game. She is being treated at East Alabama Medical Center. https://t.co/8NP6rixkWK— Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) November 16, 2019
Smith drew immediate medical attention and was down on the ground for several minutes. She had her eyes open, along with a bruise above her eye, when she was taken off on a stretcher.
She was taken to East Alabama Medical Center to checked out.
There is no word on Smith’s condition.
The Bulldogs are currently beating Auburn 21-14 in the fourth quarter of the game.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Kaepernick workout moved to high school 'to ensure transparency,' agents say
- Atlanta woman pleads guilty to using NBA player's stolen ID to try to get $2.5M loan
- Plan would create a Marietta shelter for immigrant children
- Slain Clark Atlanta student surrounded by white roses for visitation
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}