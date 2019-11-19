  • Neighbors shocked, disturbed by hanging artwork along Atlanta Beltline

    By: Justin Wilfon

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Neighbors say they were disturbed when they saw three sculptures hanging from trees along the Atlanta Beltline. 

    Muhammad Abdullah told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon that he and other neighbors believe the sculptures evoke images of hangings and lynchings. 

    "It was shock and disgust. It was pretty much a representation of bodies being hung," Abdullah said.

    In a statement, the Atlanta Beltline said the artist told them the sculpture "is a cocoon which represents a powerful symbol of potential and hope, yet at human scale it becomes a sobering nod to the indelible scar left by lynching in the South."

