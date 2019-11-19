Neighbors shocked, disturbed by hanging artwork along Atlanta Beltline

ATLANTA - Neighbors say they were disturbed when they saw three sculptures hanging from trees along the Atlanta Beltline.
Muhammad Abdullah told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon that he and other neighbors believe the sculptures evoke images of hangings and lynchings.
"It was shock and disgust. It was pretty much a representation of bodies being hung," Abdullah said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Group of teens storms elementary school bus, attacks children inside, officials say
- Local football player who took date to prom after cancer diagnosis passes away
- Chick-fil-A no longer funding Salvation Army, Fellowship of Christian Athletes
In a statement, the Atlanta Beltline said the artist told them the sculpture "is a cocoon which represents a powerful symbol of potential and hope, yet at human scale it becomes a sobering nod to the indelible scar left by lynching in the South."
What happened after we contacted Beltline officials, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
It's artwork along the BeltLine that some found disturbing — evoking images of hangings and lynchings.— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) November 19, 2019
What happened after we contacted BeltLine officials, at 11. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/aWUUrOYNFR
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}