Large amounts of steroids, pills and firearms seized during raid at local home

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - When federal agents descended on a 42-acre property in Gainesville Thursday, investigators not only found bags of drugs and dozens of firearms, they also discovered a bunker under the garage.
On Friday, a spokesman for the DEA confirmed that although no one is in custody, agents are preparing to make multiple arrests.
Investigators also shared new details about what they seized from the Hall County home. They discovered 6,081 dosage units of steroids, 800 grams of alprazolam powder and pills, dozens of firearms, and that’s not all.
