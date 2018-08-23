MAJOR RAID: Bags of drugs, 70+ weapons pulled from local home

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities have confiscated more than 70 weapons and bags of drugs from a home in Hall County.
Channel 2 Action News has learned the DEA, ATF and Hall County Sheriff's Office are conducting the raid.
We've also learned authorities found a bunker on the property.
This is a developing story that we're following closely.
