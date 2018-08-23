  • GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Bartow County

    Updated:

    BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Bartow County. 

    Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials said agents have responded to the scene on Allatoona Road in Cartersville and are gathering details.

    A reporter and photographer are headed to the scene. Stay with WSBTV.com and WATCH Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories