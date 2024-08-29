Kamala Harris tells crowd at Savannah rally there’s ‘hard work ahead’ as she finishes GA bus tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Vice President Kamala Harris held a campaign rally in Savannah Thursday evening, capping off a bus tour through South Georgia.

During the rally, Harris talked about promoting unity, but she also criticized former President Donald Trump and the Supreme Court’s decision on presidential immunity and overturning Roe v. Wade and warned that Trump could take those decisions even further if elected back to the White House.

Harris also talked about her plan to fight big pharma and having a middle-class tax cut.

She also asked Georgia specifically to deliver the state again as it has during the past two elections.

“This is going to be a tight race until the very end, so let’s not pay too much attention to the polls, because we are running as the underdog, and we have some hard work ahead of us. But we like hard work. Hard work is good work. Hard work is good work. And with your help, we are going to win this,” Harris told the crowd.

While in Savannah, Harris also did her first sit-down interview since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee.

Harris was asked about changes in her policies over the years, specifically her reversals on fracking and decriminalizing illegal border crossings.

“I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed,” Harris replied.

Harris also brushed off Trump’s questioning of her racial identity after the former president said she “happened to turn Black.” Harris, who is of Black and South Asian heritage, said it was the “same old, tired playbook.”

She also said she’d name a Republican to serve in her Cabinet if she were elected, though she didn’t have a name in mind.

Democrats’ enthusiasm about their vote in November has surged over the past few months, according to polling from Gallup. About 8 in 10 Democrats now say they are more enthusiastic than usual about voting, compared with 55% in March.

“We’re here to speak truth and one of the things that we know is that this is going to be a tight race to the end,” she said.

Harris went through a list of Democratic concerns: that Trump would further restrict women’s rights after he appointed three judges to the U.S. Supreme Court who helped overturn Roe, that he’d repeal the Affordable Care Act, and that given new immunity powers granted presidents by the U.S. Supreme Court, “imagine Donald Trump with no guard rails.”

Harris has another campaign blitz on Labor Day with President Joe Biden in Detroit and Pittsburgh with the election rapidly approaching. The first mail ballots get sent to voters in just two weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

