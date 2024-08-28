Kamala Harris looks to energize southeast Georgia with rural bus tour ahead of Savannah rally

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is campaigning in rural southeast Georgia this week, aiming to energize her base and encourage voter turnout in an area not typically considered a Democratic stronghold.

Channel 2 Action News learned that Harris landed in Savannah at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, accompanied by her vice-presidential running mate Tim Walz.

They were greeted by Georgia U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

After meeting with students, Harris and Walz embarked on a bus tour across rural southeast Georgia.

Political analyst Bill Crane told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that this move is significant.

“The last time I can recall a Democratic presidential candidate doing that in Georgia was 1992,” Crane said, referencing the campaign efforts of Bill Clinton and Al Gore.

RELATED STORIES:

Crane emphasized that Harris’ visit aims to both galvanize Democratic supporters and impact voter turnout in a region largely considered “Trump country.”

Emory University Political Science Professor Andra Gillespie acknowledged the challenges Harris faces in rural Georgia but highlighted the importance of canvassing the entire state.

“You have to find votes everywhere, and so while metro Atlanta is certainly the base part of that vote, you can’t ignore the fact that there are other Democratic strongholds in the state,” Gillespie said.

In a statement, the chair of the Republican National Committee responded by saying, “In November, Georgians will end the Kamala Harris nightmare and unite behind President Trump.”

Harris will hold a rally in Savannah on Thursday as her bus tour continues.

RELATED NEWS:

Crowds at Atlanta DNC watch party electric as VP Harris accepts presidential nomination

©2024 Cox Media Group