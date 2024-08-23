Crowds at Atlanta DNC watch party electric as VP Harris accepts presidential nomination

ATLANTA — Thursday night, Democrats from across the metro Atlanta area united for watch parties as the Democratic National Convention in Chicago wrapped up, ending with Vice President Kamala Harris accepting the party’s nomination for president.

Channel 2′s Christian Jennings was at one party, where the crowds were electric as Harris accepted the nomination and spoke about her plans for the White House if she wins election in November.

Hundreds of supporters were gathered in northwest Atlanta to watch Harris make the biggest speech of her life in Chicago.

“We’re going to elect the first woman of color and just the first woman as President of the United States,” voters at the event said. “To be here in this moment, oh wait, this is what people are going to read about in the history books.”

The Vice President made history as the first Black and South Asian woman to accept a major political party’s presidential nomination in the U.S.

“It is truly incredible to see someone who not only looks like me but who has been educated here and truly lived the American dream,” Jasmina Chhabra, a voter, said.

Jennings spoke to Chhabra over Zoom. The Atlanta resident flew to Chicago to experience the energy surrounding this year’s DNC, saying the South Asian community, her family included, is energized ahead of the November election.

“I remember as a 5-year-old saying I want to be president, that’s every third kid but it’s becoming reality that someone like me can become the President of the United States,” Chhabra said.

The night was especially moving for her 90-year-old father, who moved to America from India 63 years ago to the date on Thursday.

“He is so energized, he’s ecstatic. He raised us to have these dreams and these values and these opportunities,” Chhabra told Channel 2 Action News.

