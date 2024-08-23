‘We will advocate:’ Rep. Lucy McBath speaks at final night of Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO, IL. — Rep. Lucy McBath took the stage on Thursday night, the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

McBath is known for her advocacy for gun control.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Thursday night’s speech was one of the biggest speeches of her career to date.

It focused on how she became a nationally renowned gun control advocate following the death of her son, Jordan Davis.

Her son was shot and killed in 2012 following an argument at a Florida gas station over loud music.

McBath has made gun control and reducing gun violence her primary focus since her entry into politics.

At the DNC, McBath and others, including educators, mothers, and survivors of mass school shootings, gave emotional pleas relating to the fatal gun violence events that took the nation by storm.

RELATED STORIES:

During their speeches, they recalled the moments of survival, of grief, of loss, and of resilience.

McBath concluded the speaking segment by empowering attendees, voters, victims and survivors that these moments strengthen resolve.

“Our losses do not weaken us, they strengthen our resolve,” said McBath. “We will organize, we will advocate, we will run for office.”

McBath is currently running for reelection to represent Georgia’s 6th District once again after the Congressional maps were redrawn since the last election.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Former Atlanta mayor gives insight into Kamala Harris’ DNC acceptance speech

©2024 Cox Media Group