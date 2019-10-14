Jury beings sixth day of deliberations in Olsen trial. Will a verdict be reached?

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - After two days off to consider their differences, jurors returned to work Monday morning searching for unanimity on at least some of the counts against former DeKalb County police officer Robert "Chip" Olsen.
Olsen, 57, faces two felony murder charges -- each carrying a sentence of life in prison -- for shooting Hill, a mentally ill Afghanistan War veteran, in March 2015.
The former DeKalb County cop had been dispatched to a Chamblee apartment complex where Hill, off his meds, had stripped naked in the middle of the day.
The shooting occurred after Hill, 26, ran -- or jogged -- toward Olsen, ignoring two commands from the officer to stop. Olsen claims he acted in self-defense, fearing for his personal safety. Prosecutors say he could've apprehended Hill using non-lethal force.
Jurors received the case Oct. 4. Since then, they've had as many days off as they have spent debating the six-count indictment.
If they don't reach a verdict by lunchtime Monday, they will have spent roughly 27 hours in deliberations. That's how long the jury in the trial of Claud "Tex McIver took in April 2018 to find the Atlanta attorney guilty of felony murder.
Attorneys Don Samuel and Amanda Clark Palmer, who represent Olsen, were also part of McIver's defense team.
