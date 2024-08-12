Judge dismisses sexual assault lawsuit against T.I., Tiny Harris

A federal judge ruled in favor of Atlanta rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris and their motion to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit.

A Jane Doe filed the lawsuit earlier this year claiming the couple drugged and sexually assaulted her at a Los Angeles club in 2005. The Harrises have denied the allegations.

On June 27, the couple and their attorneys filed a motion for a judge to dismiss the civil lawsuit “in its entirety, with prejudice.” They argued the allegations were past the statute of limitations and that the plaintiff had no facts to back up her allegations.

On Thursday, a judge ruled that the couple’s lawsuit should be dismissed for now, but stated that Jane Doe and her attorneys can amend their complaint.

“If Plaintiff does not file an amended complaint within twenty-one calendar days, this action will be dismissed without prejudice,” Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett ruled.

Jane Doe first made the claims in 2021 and the Los Angeles Police Department investigation the allegations. In Sept. 2021, investigators said they would not charge the couple citing that the case fell outside the 10-year statue of limitations.

A similar case involving the couple in Las Vegas that allegedly happened in 2010 was also thrown out because of the statute of limitations.

After Jane Doe filed a civil lawsuit in January 2024, T.I. and Tiny Harris issued a statement to PEOPLE denying the allegations in the lawsuit.

“On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations,” the couple said. “For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do. For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear... We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.”

