T.I., Tiny Harris file motion to dismiss sexual assault lawsuit

LOS ANGELES — Atlanta rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris filed a motion in a California federal court to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the couple of sexual assault.

The lawsuit was filed by a Jane Doe, who claimed she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the couple at a Los Angeles club in 2005. The Harrises have denied the allegations.

On June 27, the couple and their attorneys filed a motion for a judge to dismiss the civil lawsuit “in its entirety, with prejudice.”

“(1) all the claims asserted in the Complaint are time-barred because the statute of limitations for such claims has long expired over sixteen years ago, and (2) the Complaint fails to allege facts to sufficiently establish any of the claims alleged in the Complaint,” the motion reads.

Jane Doe first made the claims in 2021 and the Los Angeles Police Department investigation the allegations. In Sept. 2021, investigators said they would not charge the couple citing that the case fell outside the 10-year statue of limitations.

A similar case involving the couple in Las Vegas that allegedly happened in 2010 was also thrown out because of the statute of limitations.

After Jane Doe filed a civil lawsuit in January 2024, T.I. and Tiny Harris issued a statement to PEOPLE denying the allegations in the lawsuit.

“On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations,” the couple said. “For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do. For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear... We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.”

A motions hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7 in California.

