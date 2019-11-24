0 Joycelyn Savage speaks out against R. Kelly for first time, says she's a victim

CHICAGO - An Atlanta woman who now says she is one of R. Kelly's victims plans to share her story — at least to those willing to pay for it.

Joycelyn Savage, 24, has previously defended her relationship with Kelly, but on Saturday, Savage said she was a victim of Kelly's abuse.

"I am here to tell my story I will reveal information/secrets I've been sweared to not ever bring to light but I am willing to risk it all," she said in an emailed announcement.

In February, R. Kelly posted a $100,000 bail after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. He has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

In July, the singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was arrested on new federal charges, including allegations of enticing minors to engage in criminal sexual activity, racketeering and producing and receiving child pornography, according to federal authorities. Kelly, who has owned homes in metro Atlanta, has denied the charges linked to both arrests.

Savage said she will share "daily chapters" of her experience on a Patreon account — a paid online platform in which memberships range from $3-$25 for varying levels of content.

Savage had been living with Kelly since she was 19 after meeting the R&B singer when she was 17.

She says she intends on "creating a story that many people need to hear about, the truth!"

Earlier this year, it was reported that Savage attended a bail hearing for Kelly in Chicago.

Gerald Griggs, the attorney of Joycelyn Savage's parents, Tim and JonJelyn Savage, said at the time that his clients had not had contact with their daughter in two years.

They believed Kelly was keeping her from contacting them and that she was being held her against her will in a cult at his Atlanta home

"The Savage family awaits the day that they can have unfettered contact with their daughter apart from the predation and manipulation of Robert Sylvester Kelly," Griggs previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In March, the family told the media they had heard from their daughter.

This article was written by Courtney Kueppers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

