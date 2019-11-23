Kennesaw State women's basketball player arrested on murder charges

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned a Kennesaw State women's basketball player has been arrested on murder charges.
Fulton County Jail records show Kamiyah Street, the team's starting point guard, was arrested Thursday regarding a shooting that happened July 16.
Police are working to release more details on the case.
Street is charged with three counts of felony murder and an additional charge of murder. The records also show two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and one count of attempt to commit armed robbery.
The athletic department confirmed the arrest and shared this statement with Channel 2 Action News and our partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
"We were made aware Thursday evening that Kamiyah Street of the KSU women's basketball team was arrested and is being held, pending charges. The individual has been suspended indefinitely from all women's basketball team and athletic activities. Neither the university nor the athletic department have any additional information at this time."
Street's biography has been removed from the athletic department's website. Street is an Atlanta native and graduated from Mays High School.
Kennesaw State is on the road Saturday at UNC-Wilmington.
