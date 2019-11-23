ATLANTA - Grammy-nominated rapper, Iggy Azalea, and her boyfriend, Playboi Carti, are out hundreds of thousands of dollars after she told Atlanta police that a thief slipped into the couple's 6,500 square-foot Buckhead mansion and stole their jewelry.
The missing items include luxury watches, rings and bracelets, valued at more than $350,000.
Channel 2’s Michael Seiden stopped by the scene of the crime Friday night, hoping to speak with the two stars.
TONIGHT AT 11, What were found out Azalea was doing when the burglar pulled off this heist, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Suspect in Clark Atlanta student's murder denied bond; new details emerge
- ‘So darn believable': Cobb woman lost $35K during 11½-hour call with scammers
- Tyler Perry stepping in to help local couple stuck at Mexican hospital
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}