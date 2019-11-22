Tyler Perry stepping in to help local couple stuck at Mexican hospital

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A big helping hand is on the way for a local couple stuck in a Mexican hospital.
Atlanta movie mogul Tyler Perry is stepping up to get them home.
This started with a call to our newsroom.
Channel 2's Justin Gray has been texting with the Sandy Springs couple and their family for the past two days, since our original story aired and they were still trapped in a hospital room.
On Friday morning, Stephen Johnson got a call from Perry.
The Atlanta mogul was watching "Good Morning America" Friday morning and saw the couple's story.
We're talking to the family as Perry works to help them and will bring you updates throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.
He has offered to pay their medical bills and for their transportation back to Atlanta.
It all started when Johnson went into diabetic shock on a Carnival cruise.
He was rushed to a hospital in Progreso, Mexico, and after being treated in the intensive care unit for three days, he was given a $14,000 bill and physically prevented from leaving the hospital until he paid it.
