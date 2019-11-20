Metro Atlanta couple on vacation says hospital in Mexico won't let them leave

A Mexican vacation has turned into a nightmare for a metro Atlanta couple. A medical emergency landed them in the hospital and now they aren't allowed to leave.
Stephen Johnson and his fiancé told Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray they were vacationing on a Carnival cruise when he went into diabetic shock.
Johnson was taken to the hospital and spent three days in the intensive care unit. The couple were given a $14,000 bill and said hospital won't let them leave until it's paid.
"I appreciate them saving my life, but they can't hold me captive. That's not right," Johnson said.
