Drivers livid after construction shuts down lanes of busy road during rush hour

ATLANTA - A road construction project caused a traffic nightmare during the morning rush hour Thursday for people heading in to work in midtown.
Channel 2 Action News started receiving phone calls from frustrated drivers who said it took them 20 to 25 minutes just to drive one block because of construction along 17th Street at Spring Street.
The construction shut down as least one lane of the busy road that many drivers use to get off the interstate to get into midtown Atlanta.
TODAY AT 4, We take the complaints to the city about why construction crews are allowed to shut down lanes during heavy traffic hours.
