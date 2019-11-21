  • Country superstar Sam Hunt charged with DUI

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Country singer Sam Hunt was arrested early Thursday morning after driving the wrong way down an East Nashville road while drunk, a police report alleges.

    The 34-year-old was booked into the Metro jail in Nashville around 6:30 a.m. on charges of driving under the influence and having an open container, according to ABC affiliate WKRN. 

    According to an arrest warrant, police were notified early Thursday morning that a driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway near Ben Allen Road.

    Hunt is from Cedartown, Georgia and was just in Atlanta for a concert Friday.

