Georgia artists make up nearly 1/3 of CMA Fest Line-up!

NASHVILLE - Watch CMA Fest Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Channel 2!
Georgia is all over this year's CMA Fest. The annual three-hour special out of Nashville brings together 29 of the world's biggest country music stars for the ultimate fan experience -- and this year -- Georgia artists are out in full force.
Not only will Georgia's own Thomas Rhett of Valdosta co-host with Kelsea Ballerini, a slew of other Georgia artists are on the roster. The performers and where they are from below:
Jason Aldean - Macon
Luke Bryan - Leesburg
Sam Hunt - Cedartown
Kane Brown - Fort Oglethorpe
Lauren Alaina - Rossville
Cole Swindell - Bronwood
Florida Georgia line's Tyler Hubbard - Monroe
Count them: That's 8 out of 29 artists who hail from our fair state -- or nearly one third of the performers!
Also taking the stage are Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Kieth Urban, Dierks Bently, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Old Dominion, Luke Combs, Dustin Lynch, Jake Owen, Midland, Julia Michaels, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Brett Eldredge, Dan + Shay, Brett Young, Dwight Yoakam, and Morgan Wallen.
