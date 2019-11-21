ATLANTA - One of the two suspects accused of murdering Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford was in court today for a bond hearing.
Jordyn Jones, who was Crawford's roommate, and her boyfriend, Barron Brantley, are accused of strangling the 21-year-old in October.
[Clark Atlanta student allegedly killed by roommate, boyfriend laid to rest]
The judge denied bond for Jones, saying she was a flight risk because hours after the murder, she was accused of making plans to withdraw from school and move to Michigan.
We're going through new details revealed in court, on Channel 2 Action News
RELATED STORIES:
Judge just denied bond for #jordynjones She said she's not a good candidate for bond bc she's already tried to contact witnesses in the case & she's a flight risk bc hours after the murder, she made plans to withdraw from school & move back home to Detroit pic.twitter.com/O792YcWKps— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 21, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}