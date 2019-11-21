  • Roommate accused of killing CAU student Alexis Crawford denied bond

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    ATLANTA - One of the two suspects accused of murdering Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford was in court today for a bond hearing. 

    Jordyn Jones, who was Crawford's roommate, and her boyfriend, Barron Brantley, are accused of strangling the 21-year-old in October. 

    The judge denied bond for Jones, saying she was a flight risk because hours after the murder, she was accused of making plans to withdraw from school and move to Michigan.

