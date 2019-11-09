ATLANTA - Both suspects accused of murdering a Clark Atlanta student are now in police custody.
Atlanta police confirmed they secured a warrant and arrested 21-year-old Jordyn Jones, who was Alexis Crawford's roommate. Jones is charged with malice murder.
Jones is being taken to the Fulton County jail for booking. Her boyfriend Barron Brantley, who is also charged in Crawford's death, was booked Friday night.
Brantley waived his first court appearance Saturday morning. Jones will appear in court at 11 a.m. Monday.
Crawford was missing for over a week before investigators found her body in DeKalb County Friday afternoon. The medical examiner has determined the cause of Crawford’s death to be asphyxiation.
