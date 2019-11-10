Measles case confirmed in metro Atlanta, health department says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - State health officials have confirmed a case of the measles in metro Atlanta. The Georgia Department of Public Health said Saturday the case was an unvaccinated person in Cobb County.
Officials are notifying people who may have been exposed to the virus between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6.
People who have symptoms of measles should contact their health care provider immediately.
"DO NOT go to the doctor's office, the hospital, or a public health clinic without FIRST calling to let them know about your symptoms. Health care providers who suspect measles in a patient should notify public health immediately," the department said in a release.
The virus typically starts with a fever followed by a cough, runny nose and red eyes. A rash of tiny, red spots will start at the head and spread to the rest of the body.
This is the eighth confirmed case in Georgia this year.
Measles in Georgia
• 2019 – 8 (to date)
• 2018 - 0
• 2017 - 0
• 2016 - 0
• 2015 - 1
• 2014 - 0
• 2013 - 0
• 2012 - 2
• 2011 - 0
• 2010 - 1
• 2009 - 1
