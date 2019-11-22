ATLANTA - The man accused in the murder of a Clark Atlanta University student was in court Friday morning and a judge decided he will stay in jail until next year.
On Thursday, Barron Brantley's girlfriend Jordyn Jones was also denied bond.
Defense attorney for #jordynjones put in a motion to waive her prelim hearing that was supposed to happen today. Her case will be indicted & her next court date is 2/10/20. I'm still in the courtroom waiting for her BF #Barronbrantley to face the judge (bond hearing & prelim) pic.twitter.com/sXb91EC39q— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 22, 2019
Brantley and Jones, both 21, are each charged with felony murder in the Oct. 31 death of Clark Atlanta senior Alexis Janae Crawford.
Crawford, 21, of Athens, was reported missing Nov. 1, two days after her family last spoke with her. Her body was found Nov. 8 in a DeKalb County park, ending a weeklong search.
Crawford and Jones got into a physical fight, court documents state. Brantley also got involved in the fight, documents say. "As a result of the physical altercation, Barron Brantley choked the victim until she was deceased," an Atlanta Police Department report says.
According to Jones' arrest warrant, Jones also smothered Crawford with a black trash bag."Afterwards Jones and Brantley placed Alexis Crawford in a plastic bin and transported her body to Exchange Park in Decatur, GA, where they placed her body in the woods," the police report says.
