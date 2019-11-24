Woman stopped to help pregnant homeless teen. Her generosity didn't end there

A metro Atlanta woman is coming to the aid of a teen in need after she spotted the 19-year-old crying on the side of the road.
Anna Szabo stopped to talk with Jami Curtis, a pregnant and homeless teen who she noticed was all alone. But her act of kindness didn't end there.
Szabo asked for help through social media to get Curtis back on her feet and an outpouring of support flooded in. Curtis now has a roof over her head and a safe place to bring her newborn into the world.
A link to help Curtis has been set up through the nonprofit Online Discipleship for Women.
