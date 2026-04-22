Insurers say they shouldn’t have to pay in deadly Georgia gangway collapse

SAPELO ISLAND, Ga. — Two insurers for the architect of the Sapelo Island gangway that collapsed in 2024, killing seven people, say they should not have to pay out.

Victims and their families are seeking $35 million in court.

The 80-foot gangway collapsed into the Duplin River on Sapelo Island in October 2024, sending 20 people into the water. The collapse happened as hundreds gathered for the annual Cultural Day event honoring the Gullah-Geechee community.

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Last year, families of several of the victims filed a lawsuit that named the architecture firm Stevens & Wilkinson as defendants.

That lawsuit claimed that although the gangway was only a few years old, it was not safe. While it was supposed to be able to hold a 100 pounds of weight per square foot, it couldn’t support even one-third of that.

Last week, Stevens & Wilkinson was sued by its own insurers, saying that the policies they issued to the architecture firm does not cover claims over the gangway collapse.

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One policy with a $20 million limit includes general liability coverage, while the other umbrella liability policy has a $15 million limit.

“All of the damages sought in the Underlying Lawsuit as respects Stevens & Wilkinson are sought because of bodily injury arising out of the rendering of or failure to render professional services by Stevens & Wilkinson,” the insurers wrote in their complaint.

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