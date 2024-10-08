Hurricane Milton: Metro Atlanta non-profit sending disaster relief to Florida ahead of landfall

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A faith-based non-profit in Alpharetta is packing thousands of pounds of disaster relief supplies into a tractor-trailer truck to help victims of Hurricane Milton.

Milton is expected to strike the Florida Gulf Coast near Tampa early Thursday.

“This is our worst nightmare, hitting that particular area of Florida, it’s so highly populated. Tomorrow we are going to be staging a tractor-trailer with generators, rolled roofing and other materials that can go on people’s homes while they wait for insurance to be figured out.” said Send Relief Director of Operations Trey Salter.

Salter says one of their first priorities in a disaster zone is providing freshly made meals.

“We have five kitchens that we are getting ready to pre-stage. We can feed anywhere from a thousand to thirty thousand people per day.” Salter told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Send Relief, which is a partner of the Southern Baptist Convention, already has thousands of volunteers with food and relief supplies in 35 locations in the southeast, to help the victims of Hurricane Helene, which struck two weeks ago, causing devastation in Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina and Tennessee.

For those wishing to donate, or volunteer, visit sendrelief.org

