Hurricane Helene: Braves-Mets games moved to Monday doubleheader

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Major League Baseball has postponed the rest of the Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets series due to Hurricane Helene.

The game will now be played on Monday as part of a doubleheader at Truist Park starting at 1:10 p.m. The second game will start 40 minutes after the first game ends.

The Braves says tickets for Wednesday’s game will not be valid for Monday. Tickets for Thursday night’s game will be honored on Monday.

The Braves and Mets are locked in a tight battle for the final National League Wildcard spots.

This is a developing story. The latest on Hurricane Helene, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group