Hurricane Debby: Tropical Storm Debby becomes a hurricane

ATLANTA — Tropical Storm Debby has now become a hurricane.
According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 11 p.m., Debby has become a hurricane as it approaches the northeastern Gulf Coast.
It is also expected to be a major flood threat to the southeastern states.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Earlier Sunday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.
According to Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz, Debby is expected to cause historic flooding.
On Sunday morning, Debby was about 155 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, and about 205 miles south-southwest of Cedar Key, Florida.
RELATED STORIES:
- Same storm, different names: How Invest 97L could graduate to Hurricane Debby
- Tropical depression strengthens into Tropical Storm Debby as it moves through Gulf toward Florida
- Tropical Storm Debby forms in the Gulf of Mexico, expected to impact parts of Georgia
- Tropical Storm Debby could bring historic flooding to parts of Georgia
The White House said federal and state officials were in touch and FEMA “pre-positioned” resources including water and food.
For some, the name Debby summons bad memories of a 2012 tropical storm of the same name that caused $250 million in losses and eight deaths, including seven in the Sunshine State.
That storm dumped torrential rains, including an astronomical 29 inches south of Tallahassee.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group