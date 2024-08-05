Hurricane Debby: Tropical Storm Debby becomes a hurricane

ATLANTA — Tropical Storm Debby has now become a hurricane.

According to the National Hurricane Center, as of 11 p.m., Debby has become a hurricane as it approaches the northeastern Gulf Coast.

It is also expected to be a major flood threat to the southeastern states.

Earlier Sunday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

According to Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz, Debby is expected to cause historic flooding.

On Sunday morning, Debby was about 155 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, and about 205 miles south-southwest of Cedar Key, Florida.

The White House said federal and state officials were in touch and FEMA “pre-positioned” resources including water and food.

For some, the name Debby summons bad memories of a 2012 tropical storm of the same name that caused $250 million in losses and eight deaths, including seven in the Sunshine State.

That storm dumped torrential rains, including an astronomical 29 inches south of Tallahassee.

