Gov. Brian Kemp declares State of Emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Debby, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We’re tracking the storm as it moves closer to Georgia, on Channel 2 Action News through the weekend

Debby is forecasted to travel into the eastern Gulf of Mexico and become Tropical Storm Debby.

TRENDING STORIES:

The storm is forecast to make landfall early Monday morning along areas of the Florida Gulf Coast and portions of the panhandle.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Debby is then projected to move northwest and impact areas in south-central Georgia and southeast coastal Georgia, producing heavy rain, storm surge and flooding.

The State of Emergency frees up emergency funds for areas that could be impacted and mobilizes agencies to help with clean-up.

Another hot day sticking around Another hot day sticking around

©2024 Cox Media Group