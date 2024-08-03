Tropical Storm Debby forms in the Gulf of Mexico, expected to impact parts of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. — Tropical Storm Debby formed in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday evening and is expected to bring impacts to parts of Georgia

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said Debby is expected to track through the eastern Gulf Coast of Mexico or along the Florida Gulf Coast through the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds will reach south Georgia Sunday night and move into south and southeast Georgia.

Tropical storm conditions will occur over south Georgia and all along the Atlantic coast Monday into Tuesday.

In Florida, the storm is expected to produce very heavy rain and cause flooding and possible wind damage.

