Hunters charged after illegally firing at ducks from moving vessel in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia duck hunting season is in full swing but in Chatham County, some hunters engaged in foul play when it comes to rules and regulations.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, a game warden responded to complaints that duck hunters were shooting from a moving boat while out on water patrol.

DNR said it happened on Wednesday, and when the game warden arrived, he found a boat with hunters shooting at birds while in motion, rather than stopping.

The warden stopped the boat and, after investigating, found the hunters had been breaking a number of licensing rules.

“The hunters were charged with hunting waterfowl from a vessel under power, hunting with an unplugged shotgun, and other license violations,” DNR said in a statement.

The birds the hunters had bagged were donated to Old Savannah City Mission, a food distribution center and nonprofit in the area.

DNR did not identify the hunters, or what penalties they may face for the licensing violations.

