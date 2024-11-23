Georgia duck hunting season officially opens; Here’s what to know

ATLANTA — The Georgia duck hunting season is officially here and the first set of hunting dates start Saturday.

From Nov. 23 to Dec. 1, waterfowl-hunting enthusiasts will have nine days to hit their favorite hunting grounds.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division says that while hunting season has opened, there are some changes in how hunters are licensed.

This year, DNR said that the Duck Stamp Modernization Act made it so you no longer need a physical copy of the Federal Duck Stamp to legally hunt.

“Hunters don’t have to carry a physical copy of the Federal Duck Stamp as the electronic Federal Duck Stamp, or e-stamp, is now a legal seasonal license,” Kara Nitschke, a migratory gamebird biologist, said. “The E-stamp can even be purchased at the same place you get your other recreational licenses, GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com. The E-stamp is valid from the date of purchase through June 30 of 2025. Those who purchase the E-stamp will still be mailed a physical Duck Stamp after May 10 of the purchase year.”

In order to hunt waterfowl, like ducks, legally in Georgia, you need a state hunting license, a Georgia migratory bird license and the federal duck stamp.

For both the Nov. 23 hunting week and the longer Dec. 7 to Jan. 26 hunting seasons, there are some rules to know for what you can bag each day.

According to DNR, here are the migratory birds and duck bag limits for the current hunting season:

Migratory Birds

Canada Goose - 5 per day, combined



Common Snipe/Wilson’s Snipe - 8 per day



Coot - 15 per day



Doves - 15 per day



Ducks - 6 per day, no more than 4 may be sea ducks



Gallinules - 15 per day



Mergansers - 5 per day



Snow Goose and White-fronted Goose - 5 per day



Sora and Rails - King and Clapper - 15 per day



Sora and Rails - Sora and Virginia - 25 per day

Ducks

Black or Mottled Duck - 1 per day



Canvasback - 2 per day



Fulvous Whistling - 1 per day



Mallard - 2 per day, only 1 may be a hen



Pintail - 1 per day



Redhead - 2 per day



Scaup - 1 per day



Wood Duck - 3 per day

Sea Ducks

Eider - 3 per day, only 1 may be a hen



Long-tailed duck - 3 per day



Scoter - 3 per day

The possession limit is three times the daily bag limit, according to officials.

