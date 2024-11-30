Warming centers open up across metro Atlanta area as arctic blast sweeps in

ATLANTA — With an artic blast on the way to the metro area and temperatures already lower than normal for the season, warming centers and stations are opening up across the metro Atlanta area.

Some locations will also be providing transportation to warming centers for those in need.

Here’s a quick list of warming centers that have opened ahead of the chilly conditions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the City of Atlanta:

The City of Atlanta will open two warming centers ahead of colder temperatures. The locations that will be open are the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta 30308, and the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331.

The centers will be open:

Friday, November 29 at 8:00 p.m. - Saturday, November 30 at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, November 30 8:00 p.m. - Sunday, December 1 at 10:00 a.m.

Sunday, December 1 at 8:00 p.m. - Monday, December 2 at 6:00 a.m.

If you need transportation to the warming centers, it will be provided by Fulton County from the Gateway Center at 8:00 pm nightly with return transportation upon deactivation of the warming centers.

TRENDING STORIES:

In DeKalb County:

Due to forecasted cold weather, DeKalb County will open the following four warming centers for residents on Thursday, Nov. 28-Tuesday, Dec. 3, starting at 8 p.m.:

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316.

North DeKalb Senior/Community Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341 (see pickup schedule below for transportation to Frontline)

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr. (see pickup schedule below for transportation to Frontline)

Exchange Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Dr. (see pickup schedule below for transportation to Frontline)

During warming center activation, transportation pickups will be available to Frontline International according to the following schedule:

Chamblee Library, 4115 Clairmont Rd., Chamblee, GA 30341, 5:40 to 6 p.m.

North DeKalb Senior/Community Center, 3393 Malone Dr., Chamblee, 7:30 to 7:50 p.m.

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr., 9 to 9:20 p.m.

Avondale Fire Station No. 3, 100 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Pick up No. 1, 6:20 to 6:40 p.m.



Pick up No. 2, 7:30 to 7:50 p.m.

2027 Candler Rd., Decatur, GA 30032, 8:40 to 9 p.m.

D&K Suit City Parking Lot: 5239 Memorial Dr., Stone Mountain, GA 30083, 6:20 to 6:40 p.m.

2724 Wesley Chapel Rd., Decatur, GA, 7:30 to 7:50 p.m.

Exchange Park Intergeneration Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur, GA 30034, 8:40 to 9 p.m.

For DeKalb County seniors in need, contact the Senior Link Line at (770) 322-2950 for an assessment of need. If you’re a person in DeKalb County who needs homelessness assistance or housing services, contact DeKalb County Coordinated Entry by calling (404) 687-3500.

In Gwinnett County:

There are five warming stations open in Gwinnett County from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. while temperatures are 35 degrees or lower.

County officials said the following locations will be available to those in need:

Buford Senior Center

2755 Sawnee Avenue in Buford

Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 or

Bus route 50, stop 5047

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building

2750 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth

Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108

Best Friend Park Gym

6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross

Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

Centerville Senior Center

3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville

Bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023

Snellville microtransit

Lawrenceville Senior Center

225 Benson Street in Lawrenceville

Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337

Lawrenceville microtransit

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group