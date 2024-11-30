Saturday forecast: Sunny but cold as arctic chill comes into metro

The cold is setting in and there’s an arctic blast expected to move into the metro Atlanta area early next week.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says to expect cold and below normal temperatures over the weekend, though there will be plenty of sun.

Temperatures will only rise into the 40s and lower 50s for highs and breezy wind will make it feel even colder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Deon says the dry weather will last through early next week, but an even colder blast of air will come in.

The coldest temperatures of the season will be in the metro, with morning lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.

The average for Atlanta this time of year is near 60 degrees, and the average low for Atlanta is 41.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Here’s what you need to know for the weekend:

It’ll be cold, wear a coat and stay warm

Cold air moving in and even colder the next few days

Dry weather with some sun

Coldest temperatures of the season soon

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2024 Cox Media Group