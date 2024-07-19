Hundreds gather in Sandy Springs to watch former President Trump’s nomination acceptance speech

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — President Biden’s future was as much on the minds of voters at a local watch party on Thursday, as it was former President Trump’s speech.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was live from north Fulton County on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. in Sandy Springs at Springs Cinema and Tap House.

More than 200 people gathered at the location on Thursday night to watch Trump’s highly anticipated speech at the Republican National Convention.

“I feel like I was at the convention. It’s fabulous,” said a watch party attendee.

Regardless of party affiliation, most Americans have been anxious and eager to hear from former President Donald Trump after surviving as assassination attempt just days ago.

“I think he’s very resilient,” said another watch party attendee.

It’s been a hectic and heavy week for many who have witnessed the history unfold.

“It really has been a crazy week,” said another attendee.

“Saturday was so sad,” said an attendee.

As people grabbed their popcorn and took a front row seat to history was also reality check for many.

Attendees said Trump “crafted a more unifying speech” and spoke about how the Biden campaign is “struggling” and how it has to have a “crushing blow to them.”

After the 92 minute-long speech, which according to ABC News is the longest recorded speech in history, the Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Chair released a statement on Donald Trump’s RNC Speech:

“Tonight, Donald Trump rambled on for well over an hour and failed to mention Project 2025 even once. He failed to mention how he had inflicted pain and cruelty on the women of America by overturning Roe v Wade. He failed to mention his plan to take over the civil service and to pardon the January 6th insurrectionists. He sought to find problems with America, not to provide solutions. But after all, it was Donald Trump who destroyed our economy, ripped away rights, and failed middle class families. Now he pursues the presidency with an even more extreme vision for where he wants to take this country. Trump’s Project 2025 agenda is the single biggest attack on our personal freedoms and way of life ever proposed in modern American history.

“President Biden is running on a different vision. He’s running for an America where we defend democracy, not diminish it. Where we restore our rights and protect our freedoms, not take them away. One where we create opportunities for everyone, while making the super wealthy finally pay their fair share. That is the future President Biden believes in and is the future that millions of our fellow Americans believe in too. The stakes have never been higher. The choice has never been more clear. President Biden is more determined than ever to defeat Donald Trump and his Project 2025 agenda in November.”

Many have called on Biden to not run for another term, but he believes he’s the best candidate to beat former President Donald Trump, and he’s not backing out.

