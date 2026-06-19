2 dead after massive tree falls on moving pickup truck in east Georgia

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a large oak tree uprooted and fell onto a pickup truck early Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

All four men are from Ellabell, Ga. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office identified two victims who died as 24-year-old Logan Christopher Deal and 25-year-old Jakob Hogan Tapley.

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Putnam County deputies said they received a call at 6:15 a.m. regarding an accident on Pea Ridge Road near the intersection of Highway 441, south of Eatonton.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 25-year-old man was driving a 2023 Toyota four-door pickup truck westbound on Pea Ridge Road when a large oak tree uprooted. The tree fell across the roadway and landed directly on the cab of the truck.

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Authorities said another 25-year-old man was riding in the front passenger seat. Both men suffered injuries and were taken to the medical center in Macon.

Authorities said Deal and Tapley were sitting in the back seat of the truck. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

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