A man kidnapped and raped a 5-year-old Georgia girl. This is when he’ll die

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — WARNING: The following report contains details that some may find graphic or disturbing.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has set the execution date for a man found guilty of kidnapping, raping and killing a 5-year-old girl from Georgia.

A judge sentenced 40 year-old Jeremy Williams to death for four counts of capital murder in death of Kamarie Hollard in Dec. 2021.

Williams has been on death row for the last two years after his trial in 2024. He will die by lethal injection on Thursday, August 13, according to the governor’s execution order.

Holland’s mother reported her missing on Dec. 13, 2021. Police said it turns out that Kristy Siple trafficked her daughter to Williams in exchange for money.

Prosecutors said Williams performed sexual acts before he strangled the 5-year-old. He pleaded guilty to his charges.

An Alabama law requires a jury verdict in any case where the death penalty is sought, so his case still required a trial despite the guilty plea. The jurors took 90 minutes before they found him guilty on all charges.

Before the judge sentenced Williams, Kamarie’s father read victim impact statements, according to WTVM.

“You don’t deserve life yourself - we don’t have Kamarie and you don’t deserve to see your kids or life,” Holland said the 2024 sentencing.

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