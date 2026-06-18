18-year-old dies in shooting over a vape, authorities say; 4 arrested

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were arrested after a 18-year-old was shot and killed in Paulding County Wednesday night.

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived near 107 Chamberlyn Lane in Hiram to find Sir Ethan-Dupree Jones, 18, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

When emergency responders arrived, he was not breathing.

Investigators say Jones was meeting with the suspect to buy a THC vape. The suspects shot at him twice before he ran off and collapsed in the street, the sheriff’s office said.

Sir Ethan-Dupree Jones The victim, Sir Ethan-Dupree Jones, was 18 years old. (Source: Contributed by Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said they used many resources, including Flock and Ring video, to identify the truck that left the scene.

SWAT served a search warrant at the home associated with the vehicle Thursday morning and took three of the four believed involved into custody. The fourth suspect was taken into custody later Thursday.

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects ranged in age from 15 to 20 years old.

Suspects include a 15-year-old who was charged as an adult, a 17-year-old, 19-year-old Muhamad Rabeea Darwish and 20-year-old Mohammad Basem Khatib.

The four face charges including felony and malice murder.

This is a developing story.

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