Man shot after parking deck crash

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are investigating shooting they say happened during an argument inside a parking deck.

Officers responded Tuesday morning to 4000 Dunwoody Park and found a man with a gunshot wound.

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Police say before the shooting, there was a crash between two vehicles with a woman in one vehicle and two men in the other. The woman called her boyfriend after the three of them started to argue.

Police say her boyfriend arrived, argued with the other two men and pulled out a gun. He fired off three shots and hit one of the men in the foot, according to investigators.

Officers remain on the scene investigating and said everyone involved in the argument and shooting stayed on the scene. Police have not released any names or charges.

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