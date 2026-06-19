Family of volleyball player who died after collapsing at practice suing Grady Memorial Hospital, EMS

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The family of a 15-year-old girl who died after collapsing at volleyball practice is now suing Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation and Grady EMS.

They say a lack of ambulances contributed to the death of Amanda “Mandy” Sylvester in December 2024.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was at a news conference where the grieving family detailed the day she died, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

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Mandy Sylvester collapsed during volleyball practice at a College Park recreation center.

Dispatch records show that the first 911 call came in just after 6 p.m. But the family alleges no ambulance ever arrived, costing them valuable time.

A spokesperson for Grady Memorial Hospital shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News that read:

“We are aware of the lawsuit and intend to respond through the appropriate legal process. Because federal and state privacy laws restrict what we may disclose regarding a patient’s medical care or protected health information, we are limited in our ability to comment on the allegations.”

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