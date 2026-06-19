Constant smell of marijuana leads to takedown of Chinese nationals running Georgia drug ring

WAYCROSS, Ga. — Six Chinese nationals have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a large-scale marijuana growing operation in southern Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

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A U.S. district court judge imposed the sentences.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Margaret E. “Meg” Heap stated that the case revealed the dismantling of a massive drug distribution operation in southern Georgia.

“Our exceptional partners in law enforcement have contributed greatly to their community by eliminating this large-scale, illegal marijuana growing factory,” Heap said.

The six defendants received varying prison terms.

The defendants and their sentences are:

Chen Hui Shu, 36, of Hunan, China, was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Jin Peng Ma, 35, of Taishan City, Guangdong, China, was sentenced to 29 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Lecai Huang, 68, of Taishan City, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Wei Sheng Deng, 41, of Guangzhou, China, was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Zhu Sheng Bing, 65, of Taishan City, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Zhi Yong Ma, 54, of Taishan City, was sentenced to 29 months in prison.

The investigation into the drug operation began in July 2023 following multiple reports of marijuana odor from a property in Pierce County. The investigation later expanded to include another property in Brantley County. Court documents and testimony describe how surveillance and property searches uncovered two large-scale indoor marijuana grows, equipped with irrigation, grow lights and multi-stage production facilities.

Law enforcement seized 15,000 marijuana plants from the properties in Pierce and Brantley Counties. The proceeds generated from the operation were traced internationally.

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The properties in Pierce and Brantley Counties involved in the drug operation were forfeited to the United States in March 2026.

Jae W. Chung, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, underscores the impact of the operation.

“The successful takedown of this network sends a clear message that our law enforcement partners remain united and unwavering in the effort to identify, investigate and dismantle organizations that threaten the safety of our neighborhoods,” Chung said. He added that the operation demonstrates the effectiveness of collaboration among federal, state and local agencies.

Upon completion of their federal prison terms, each of the six Chinese nationals will be delivered to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer for deportation.

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