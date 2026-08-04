TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Crash involving 3 tractor-trailers shuts down I-75 lanes

MARIETTA, Ga. — A crash involving at least three tractor-trailers have shut down lanes on Interstate 75 in Cobb County.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields first told you about the crash near Delk Road exit on the northbound side on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. A view from Traffic Tracker 2 cameras shows the cab for one of the trucks is turned sideways.

Only one far left lane is moving as crews work to clean up the crash. The delays stretch back to Interstate 285.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to police and fire to confirm if anyone was seriously injured.

Get the latest Triple Team Traffic alternate routes every 10 minutes, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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