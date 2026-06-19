14-year-olds steal car at Georgia gas station after driver refuses to give them ride

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Two teens are facing theft charges after police say they stole a car from a gas station.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The two 14-year-olds asked someone at a Marathon gas station on Highway 41 for a ride to Athens. The sheriff’s office said the driver declined and went into the convenience store. That’s when the juveniles entered the owner’s car and drove away.

The sheriff’s office responded to the call in reference to the stolen car. One deputy later spotted the car traveling on Georgia State Route 19 and began pursuing it.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies say that the teenagers in the stolen car lost control and drove into a ditch. Both ran on foot. Deputies later found them at a Walmart in Macon.

The two were charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle and are in custody at Regional Youth Development Center in Macon. The sheriff’s office did not identify them.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group